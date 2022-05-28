Sonu Sood’s last Hindi film was the 2018 release Simmba. After Rohit Shetty’s directorial, he was seen in movies like Kurukshetra (Kannada), Sita (Telugu), Alludu Adhurs (Telugu), and Acharya (Telugu). Now, he is all set for a comeback in Bollywood after three and a half years with Samrat Prithviraj which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Sood plays the role of Chand Bardai, and in the trailer of the film, he has grabbed everyone’s attention. The actor’s fans are also excited to see him in a Hindi movie after a gap. Also Read - Vikram star Kamal Haasan recalls the time his journey as a popular child actor came to an abrupt halt for THIS reason

Recently, while talking to Indian Express, opened up about why he has been doing back-to-back Hindi films. Sood said, "I have always been choosy with my scripts, whether I do Tamil, Telugu or Hindi films. South saves me from doing bad Hindi films. Otherwise there comes a phase when you think you're doing a film just for the sake of being seen in a big film. South helps me from staying away from doing that."

Well, though Samrat Prithviraj is shot in Hindi, it will be dubbed and released in two more languages like Tamil and Telugu. The movie was earlier titled Prithviraj but due to some controversies surrounding the title, the makers recently decided to rename the film Samrat Prithviraj.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj is slated to release on 3rd June 2022.

Apart from Samrat Prithviraj, Sonu Sood will next be seen in Thamilarasan (Tamil) and Fateh (Hindi). Fateh will be Sood’s home production and it is co-produced by Zee Studios. While announcing the film, Sood had posted on Instagram, “Here you go! Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh!”