Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj has failed to make a mark at the box office. The film took a decent opening, but there wasn't much growth over the weekend, and on weekdays, it crashed at the box office. In seven days, the film has collected Rs. 55.05 crore which is a disastrous response as the budget of Samrat Prithviraj is quite high. Now, reportedly, the film will be getting an early OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video just four weeks after its theatrical release.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "For their entire 2022 slate, YRF has kept an open-ended contract with prices locked for 4 weeks and 8 weeks. If a film fails, the production house will opt for a 4-week window and if it continues to do well in theatre, the premiere date will be extended to expand the theatrical revenue. Samrat Prithviraj is now zeroed in to premiere in 4 weeks."

YRF has , Pathaan and Tiger 3 lined up, and according to the portal, for starrer and 's film, the deal has been signed and locked for an 8-week window before it premieres on OTT.

The trailer and the songs of Samrat Prithviraj failed to impress the audience. However, it was expected that once the film hits the big screens, positive reviews and word of mouth would help the movie at the box office. But, that didn’t happen.

It’s the second flop for in a row. Earlier, film his Bachchhan Paandey had also failed to make a mark at the box office. However, it is expected that the actor will bounce back with his movies like Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj is the third flop for YRF in a row. Before the Akshay Kumar starrer their films Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Bunty Aur Babli 2 had flopped at the box office.