Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' first historical, Samrat Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader, Muhammad of Ghor, in this visual spectacle. Erstwhile Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who won the crown in 2017, is playing the role of Akshay Kumar aka Prithviraj's beloved, Princess Sanyogita in her big-screen Bollywood debut.

Akshay Kumar claims 'history books have 2-3 lines on Prithviraj'

While speaking to ANI Akshay Kumar said that unfortunately, our history textbooks only have 2-3 lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders, adding that there is hardly anything mentioned about our culture and our Maharajas. He then endeavoured to point out how nobody is there to write about kings like Prithviraj in our history books, declaring that he'd like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into the matter and see if things can be balanced, putting in as an afterthought that we should know about the Mughals, but also know about our kings.

Twitter schools Akshay Kumar on his comments

This does beg the question whether Akshay Kumar doesn't consider the Mughals as our kings, since unlike other Islamic invaders, they actually built their kingdoms in India, leaving lasting legacies, including several historic monuments, with some of them being as tyrannical or noble just as any other so-called Indian king that preceded then, which Akshay Kumar is referring to. Anyway, the fact of the matter lies that our school history books have taught us equally about all these dynasties, hence, it's not surprising that soon after making such tall claims, Twitter decided to school the superstar. Check out the best tweets below:

There are two entire chapters about Prithviraj Chauhan in NCERT Class 7 history textbook. Lekin Canada Kumar ko propaganda se fursat mile tab wo padhega na. PS: Mughals were our kings too pic.twitter.com/1FycTI3kJp — Musab Qazi (@musab1) June 1, 2022

Mughals came in 1526 AD, Prithvi raj Chauhan reign was till 1192 AD. Where are two connected Mr @akshaykumar ? — Sunil Kumar (@SunilKumar_IPoS) June 1, 2022

What were these actors doing in History classes? The Maurya empire, Gupta empire, Cholas and Chalukyas. Did they bunk those classes? ?‍♂️ — Joysun_Dsouza✋ (@DsouzaJoysun) June 1, 2022

If Akshay Kumar had attended school classes, if he had focussed on studies instead of on his martial art training, he would have learnt about every phase of history from the early stone age to Harrappan to ancient, medieval to modern Indian history. He never attended classes. — Shivam (@ShivamJ24) June 1, 2022

About Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for helming the television epic, Chanakya, and the critically acclaimed film, Pinjar. Produced by Aditya Chopra of YRF, Sanrat Prithviraj, earlier titled simply Prithviraj, stars as the eponymous warrior-king, along with , , , Manav Vij and , and introduces ex-Miss World . It's slated to hit theatres on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.