Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar claims 'history books have 2-3 lines on our Maharajas, lots on Mughals;' netizens school him with FACTS [View Tweets]

Contrary to Akshay Kumar's claims, our school history books have taught us equally about all Indian dynasties, hence, it's not surprising that soon after making such tall claims, Twitter decided to school the superstar