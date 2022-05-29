Akshay Kumar’s next is Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. Erstwhile Miss World Manushi Chhillar is playing the role of Akshay Kumar aka Prithviraj’s beloved, Princess Sanyogita in her big-screen BOllywood debut. And now, we hear that Akshay has decided to continue being Prithviraj Chauhan in the real world, too. Also Read - KGF 2: Yash aka Rocky Bhai influences 15-year-old Hyderabad teen to smoke entire pack of cigarettes; latter rushed to hospital

Akshay Kumar to fly Prithviraj's flag in his honour

From what we've heard, Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be visiting Somnath Temple and Varanasi with Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s flag and seek blessings post which they will travel to Rai Pithora, the king’s fort, in New Delhi to put the flag there in his honour. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi confirms this saying, “We made this film to salute his glorious spirit and we are now travelling with Samrat Prithviraj’s flag to the Somnath Temple and Varanasi to seek blessings with the flag that represented freedom for our country.” Also Read - IPL 2022 Finale: Not Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Hrithik Roshan but this next-gen Bollywood star to perform at closing ceremony [Deets Inside]

Team Prithviraj to spread the late king's message

Chandraprakash Dwivedi adds, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was the last Hindu Samrat of our country who stood up to protect Bharatmata’s freedom and dignity from merciless invaders who wanted to plunder India. Once we put the Holy water of Ganga on the flag and take blessings at the Somnath temple, we will visit Rai Pithora – Samrat’s fort – and place the flag there in his honour. The mighty king taught us never to bow down in front of invaders and evil and we hope that our film will inspire the youth of India to imbibe the same spirit of undaunting courage.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and more – meet the highest tax payers of Bollywood

About Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for helming the television epic, Chanakya, and the critically acclaimed film, Pinjar. Produced by Aditya Chopra of YRF, Sanrat Prithviraj, earlier titled simply Prithviraj, stars as the eponymous warrior-king, along with , , , Manav Vij and , and introduces ex-Miss World . It's slated to hit theatres on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.