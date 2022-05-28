Akshay Kumar’s next is Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. Erstwhile Miss World Manushi Chhillar is playing the role of Prithviraj’s beloved, Princess Sanyogita and all eyes are on her debut to see if she has what it takes to make it on the big screen. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and more A-list stars who featured in erotic B-grade movies; the list will leave you shocked

Manushi Chhillar would take 3 hours to prep for this show

Apparently, there was a scene in Prithviraj, which would take her 3 hours to get ready for after being assisted by 25 people, comprising jewellery, hair, make-up, tailors and others. Elaborating on said sequence, Manushi Chhillar said, "So, the makeup would take 20 mins max because my director wanted to portray Princess Sanyogita as natural as possible and hair and costume would take hours. I would be the first one to enter the set, it would still be dark! For the wedding sequence, though it is a short one, it took a really long time for me to get ready! There was an army of people working on me to get me ready and look the way I do on screen." We wonder how Akshay Kumar would remain patient given how he's known to dedicate not more than 40-42 days per movie and no more than 8-9 hours per shift.

Manushi Chhillar travails as Princess Sanyogita in Prithviraj

Manushi added, "It was like someone putting 'alta' on my hands, someone is putting 'alta' on my feet, someone stitching my costume, someone fixing my hair, someone fixing my makeup, someone is putting jewellery on me. There were countless people trying to put layers and layers of clothes and jewellery on me. That took a while!. What I loved about the costumes of Prithviraj is that they kept it very authentic. But they were heavy, the jewellery was very heavy. There was a duppata for my Swayamvar which went on my head. It was really heavy and I had a proper head neck and upper back issue. I couldn't keep my head straight. So, every time we would stop shooting for a scene, two people would come and lift the duppata so that the weight is not all on my head."

About Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for helming the television epic, Chanakya, and the critically acclaimed film, Pinjar. Produced by Aditya Chopra of YRF, Sanrat Prithviraj, earlier titled simply Prithviraj, stars as the eponymous warrior-king, along with , , , Manav Vij and , and introduces ex-Miss World . It's slated to hit theatres on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.