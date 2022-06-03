Akshay Kumar starrer historical epic Samrat Prithviraj, which also marks the film debut of ex-Miss World Manushi Chhillar also seems to have taken a respectable opening, but needed a bit more. The Akshay Kumar historical epic has released on about 4500 screen and while the makers will be relieved with the kind of start the movie has taken, a bit more would've broadened their smile and set the film on a more assure path for the weekend. As things stand now, Prithviraj need some good jumps over the weekend to consolidate its position. Also Read - Shakira and Gerard Pique part ways after the pop icon catches footballer BF cheating on her

Samrat Prithviraj box office day 1 early estimate

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj, directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and costarring , , , Manav Vij and , has opened decently to double digits, which would've been its first goal, given that the trailer got a mixed response. At this point, it seems that Prithviraj will collect ₹12-14 crore nett on day 1, which, while respectable, is at least ₹6-8 crore lesser that ideal given its budget, scale, star cast and other ancillary costs. Though the morning shows were dull almost everywhere, the good news is that Prithbvraj pocked up quite well mid-day onward, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 centres, which offers hope for the metros over the weekend.

Prithviraj has contrasting reports in tier 2, 3 centres vs metros

Hope or no hope, the fact of the matter is that Samrat Prithviraj's opening is showing a clear divide between two diverse section of the country in the North belt. On the one hand, it not only picked up in tier 2 and tier 3 centres from mid-day onward as mentioned earlier, but also really took off in these places once the evening shows kicked in. Single screens in UP, MP, Rajastham and Bihar are running to very good capacity, with Agra being the best of the lot. However, it looks like an entirely different tale in metros, particularly in multiplexes. For Prithviraj to do well in the long run, the fancier circuits, especially Mumbai, really need to come to the party.