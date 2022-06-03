Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer is a tale of two Indias; film takes off in tier 2, 3 centres, struggles in metros

Samrat Prithviraj is running to very good capacity at single screens in UP, MP, Rajastham and Bihar, with Agra being the best of the lot. However, it looks like an entirely different tale in metros, particularly in multiplexes across Mumbai.