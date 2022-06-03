, , and starrer Samrat Prithviraj has become the latest victim of online piracy. Directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, the film released in theatres today, on June 3. According to reports, the film was also available on Youtube before being taken down. Online piracy has become a huge headache for the industry. Even the recent releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were leaked online. The films are available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more sites in HD prints. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj movie review: Akshay Kumar fails to make an impact in this visually spectacular historical drama

Giving the film 2.5 stars, our reviewer Rohit Maurya wrote, "The opening of Samrat Prithviraj and the first battle with Mohmmad Ghori will leave you with goosebumps. And the climax is equally fitting to leave you spell bound as you revel in the greatness of the Samrat Prithviraj. Akshay Kumar in the titular role of King Prithviraj Chauhan has brought his A game to the epic saga. Manushi Chhillar who makes her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj does a fine job as Princess Sanyogita."

Talking about the film's negative points, he wrote, "There has been no eye for detail which is one of the most imperative aspects of a period film. Akshay is strong as the King but his overall aura is marred by the costume that kills the feels. Sanjay Dutt's potential seems wasted with the focus on the comedy element. Manav Vij who plays the lead antagonist looks menacing but falters in making an impact of being the villain. The songs are an utter disappointment. The lead pair that is Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar lack chemistry."

