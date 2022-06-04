Samrat Prithviraj goof up: Fan spots Akshay Kumar's white chest hair; others say, 'A lesson on how to kill our historical icons'

Samrat Prithviraj is now running in theatres and Akshay Kumar is back with his much awaited historical film. The movie is about the valiant Rajput King who defeated the Ghurid Army but was later executed by Mohammad Ghori. The technical aspects of the movie are being lauded but people have a lot of issues on why Akshay Kumar was cast for the role of an Emperor who died at the age of 26 when he is above 50. Also, the historical narrative of the film has not impressed people. The maximum criticism has come in for the look of Akshay Kumar. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Recap: Johnny Depp parties with Kate Moss, BTS at White House, Shakira catches BF cheating and more
A reviewer Sam Siddiqui has commented that the white chest hair of Akshay Kumar is visible in some of the scenes. We do not know how this is supposed to make us feel. Others are saying that the narrative of the movie is more like historical fan fiction. This is surprising because Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is known for his strong grasp on Indian history. Just check out some of the comments here... Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Day One Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film opens lower than Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, beats Gangubai Kathiawadi
Samrat Prithviraj has got opening figures of Rs 11 crores. It is expected to get better. Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are leading the numbers. Akshay Kumar's performance is being liked though by the general public, and Manushi Chhillar is stunning. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Vikram 2's deeper connection with Kaithi, when Manushi Chhillar pranked Akshay Kumar and more
