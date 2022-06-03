Samrat Prithviraj: Kamaal R Khan BRUTALLY trolls Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar's movie; says, 'Propaganda miserably failed'

Kamaal R Khan is not impressed by 's Prithviraj. The film which is out of the Yash Raj stable stars Akshay Kumar along with newcomer . This is the first Bollywood movie of the former Miss World. Akshay Kumar made news when he said that history should include more of rulers like Prithviraj who were also valiant kings. He said in an interview, "I am not saying that we should not read about Mughals... but balance it out (with teaching about Indian kings as well). They were great too." Prithviraj has got good reviews for the technical aspects and Manushi Chhillar's performance but people are over the fence on the casting of Akshay Kumar. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan dancing together on Ami Je Tomar is the best video you will see today

It is a historical film about Samrat Prithviraj who died at the age of 25. The movie has been made tax free in five states. Kamaal R Khan has slammed it as a propaganda movie, and has said that it has no takers abroad. Take a look at his tweets...

I just want to say that #Akki should be ashamed to do such a film, where he has to kidnap his brother’s daughter to marry with her. Brother’s daughter is like own daughter. And daughter doesn’t respect her father. Aaa Thoo for such a dirty film #Prithviraj! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

Noon shows of #Prithviraj are not having any growth means @akshaykumar propaganda is miserably failed. Public Jaanse Main Nahi Aayee. It’s a disaster on day1 only. Congratulations to Akki and @yrf — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

One of my friend is watching #Prithviraj in another theatre and the show has just started. He told me that he is alone in the theatre. Lol! pic.twitter.com/Jc85hIDWYd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

First show of #Prithiviraj has started and I am all alone in the theatre. Propaganda does not work in overseas market. pic.twitter.com/J0jcR5dzP4 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

Film #Prithiviraj has got 25% opening in the morning shows. But film will get big jump in the evening shows because Akshay has succeeded to make it a propaganda film like #URI #Tanhaji and #KashmirFiles. Now I believe that many more such films will be made in the future. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

UP, MP, Uttarakhand and Gujarat have declared #Prithiviraj Tax free. Means BJP leaders were busy working for Akshay Kumar full night. Kaash Isee Shiddat Se public Ke Liye Bhi Kaam Kiya Hota. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

But the movie is expected to make Rs 10 crore plus on the opening day. The weekend numbers are expected to be even better. Kamaal R Khan is known for his scathing views on films. Of late, he has been slamming Bollywood for not being able to cater to the market.