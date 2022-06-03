Samrat Prithviraj: Kamaal R Khan BRUTALLY trolls Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar's movie; says, 'Propaganda miserably failed'

Kamaal R Khan is not impressed by Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj. The film which is out of the Yash Raj stable stars Akshay Kumar along with newcomer Manushi Chhillar. This is the first Bollywood movie of the former Miss World. Akshay Kumar made news when he said that history should include more of rulers like Prithviraj who were also valiant kings. He said in an interview, "I am not saying that we should not read about Mughals... but balance it out (with teaching about Indian kings as well). They were great too." Prithviraj has got good reviews for the technical aspects and Manushi Chhillar's performance but people are over the fence on the casting of Akshay Kumar. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan dancing together on Ami Je Tomar is the best video you will see today
It is a historical film about Samrat Prithviraj who died at the age of 25. The movie has been made tax free in five states. Kamaal R Khan has slammed it as a propaganda movie, and has said that it has no takers abroad. Take a look at his tweets...
But the movie is expected to make Rs 10 crore plus on the opening day. The weekend numbers are expected to be even better. Kamaal R Khan is known for his scathing views on films. Of late, he has been slamming Bollywood for not being able to cater to the market.
