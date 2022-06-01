Back in 2019, sitting down for an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised a lot of questions. During his interaction, the Samrat Prithviraj star asked PM Modi if he liked eating mangoes, showed him some memes, his non-political family background and his journey of becoming the PM. In a new interview, Akshay said that he interviewed Modi as a common man stating that it is not his job to question him about his policies. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram, Major FIRST movie reviews out: Find out which passed and failed

"As a common man, I just wanted to know ki why does our PM wear his watch the way he does? I just wanted to know it. Voh mera kaam thodi hai ki main policies ke baare mein puchu. Ki aapne yeh kyu kiya, voh kyu kiya. It all looks fake, if I would do that. I just wanted to ask him very simple straight questions. And that's it," Akshay told ANI.

Speaking about receiving the opportunity to have a sit-down interview with PM Modi, Akshay added, "I was a little bit nervous. But then after I started talking to him, he made me not feel nervous at all. After that, everything was just flowing. I was just enjoying myself."

He further added, "I think the best part about our PM is he knows how to mould himself. If he is talking to me, he will mould himself towards me. If he is talking to him (points at director Chandraprash Dwivedi), he will mould himself. If he is talking to children, he will be according to their age. I think the ability to mould himself is a great thing in him.”

On the work front, Akshay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj, which also stars , among others and it also marks the debut of former Miss World into Bollywood. The film, a YRF production, is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.