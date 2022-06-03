Samrat Prthiviraj star Akshay Kumar shares his views on North vs South debate; says, 'Allu Arjun should work...'

Tables have turned at the box office. South Indian films like RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2 and others have done tremendously well at the box office. On the other hand, Bollywood films have suffered miserably. This has led to a big debate over North vs South films. Many Bollywood celebs including Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Rohit Shetty and more have shared their views on the same. Now, it is Akshay Kumar who has opened up. Akshay is looking forward to the release of his period drama Samrat Prithviraj which is touted to be one of the biggest films of recent times. In a recent interaction, Akshay Kumar shared his views on this alleged South vs Bollywood divide. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan history textbooks claim to pan masala ad – 5 times Akshay Kumar was brutally trolled

Akshay Kumar shares his thoughts Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj: Can you guess the actual weight of Akshay Kumar's reel and Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's real costume?

The Khiladi Kumar requested the media to not create any divide between the film industries and also stated that Pushpa star should work with him next. His quote reads, "Please stop creating the divide and rule kind of scenario in the country. There is nothing called south and north we all are one as an industry. Now, the time has come from across all the Industries to join and work together for a film for all the Indian audiences and Allu Arjun should work with me soon and I will act with another south actor. That is the way forward from now on." Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj actor Akshay Kumar massively trolled for a goof up in the film; 'Chai peene ke liye rassi dhili rakhi hai' say fans

Rohit Shetty's views

Earlier, to DNA, maker Rohit Shetty too had shared his views on South vs North debate. The director had stated that Bollywood would never come to an end. He had given the examples of VCR and OTT. Rohit is of an opinion that Bollywood will never end, no matter what. He was quoted saying, "The trend of 'Bollywood khatam' (Bollywood is over) will never happen. In the 80s, when VCRs came to the forefront, people said that theatre will go out of business, and Bollywood is finished. Then recently with the boom of OTT, many people said that Bollywood is finished. So… Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga (Bollywood will never end)."

Samrat Prithviraj release date

Akshay Kumar's film Samrat Prithviraj is going to release in theatres today, i.e., June 3, 2022. Will it be a box office hit? Only time will tell. Akshay's last big box office hit was .