Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed got married on 20th January 2024. The Pakistani actress and the Pakistani cricketer sent shockwaves in two nations. Well, since last year, there have been reports about all not being well between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. The rumours were realised a couple of days ago when Shoaib and Sana dropped wedding pics out of the blue. And now, Sana has shared an unseen picture with Shoaib and netizens are trolling the couple yet again.

Sana Javed shares a loved up picture with Shoaib Malik; gets trolled

In the new picture that Sana Javed has shared on her social media handle, we see the Khaani actress hugging Shoaib tightly. They both are looking at the camera and are all smiles. The two are seen wearing rose garlands from their Nikah ceremony. Sana put a red heart emoticon in the caption, that's it. Ever since she dropped the picture, there are a few who have liked the picture. But there are a lot of people who have slammed Sana and Shoaib for putting another picture. One of the netizens wrote to Sana asking her to hold on to Shoaib tightly or else he would run away again. Check out the post and the comments below... Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan questioned Sania Mirza why did she marry Shoaib Malik; old video goes viral

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed dating for a long time?

As per reports, Naeem Hanif Saama TV that Sana and Shoaib got along in an instant. That's not it, it is said that Shoaib would request the producers to get Sana Javed for the episodes and the shoot. However, nobody suspected a thing. At that time, both of them were happily married to their then-spouses, Sania and Umair. Sania Sana Javed had tied the knot with singer Umair Jaswal in 2020. It is said that Jaswal was shocked when his wife demanded a divorce from him.

As soon as the pictures of Sana and Shoaib surfaced everyone started to wonder what happened to his marriage with Indian athlete Sania Mirza. Sania and Shoaib have a son together. It is said that Sania was tired of Shoaib's extra-marital affairs. They got a khula done, her father revealed.