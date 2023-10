Sana Khan and her husband Anas Sayed’s video from the airport is going viral where the ex-actress’ husband is seen losing his calm at the paparazzi after they tried to click the pictures of their 3-month-old baby boy. The couple were seen happily posing and smiling at the paparazzi, but the moment the photographers tried to click the baby who was in the stroller, Anas rushed to cover the face of the baby with the stroller's cover and gave a stern warning to them to not to click the baby's picture. Netizens have drastic reactions to his behaviour, mentioning that it's today's trend to hide the baby face from the media but use the attention for themselves. In today's social media age, it's indeed difficult for celebrities to keep their personal lives away from the public glare.

Watch the video of Sana Khan's husband angrily reacting at the papz for clicking their baby boy pictures at the airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood_Newso (@bollywood_newso3)

Sana Khan welcomed her baby boy on June 5 and announced it on her social media page with an adorable post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Trending Now

Sana often shares insights of her personal life, and while embracing motherhood, she even happily shared details about her pregnancy and the challenges she faced.

Sana Khan's viral video

Sana Khan had last year grabbed a lot of attention after the video of the ex-actress went viral, where she was seen struggling to walk with her fully grown baby bump while her husband Anas was seen dragging her hand and making her walk faster. However, Sana spoke about it after the news spread like wildfire on the internet that the video narrated a false story, but the fact was that her husband was trying to help her walk as she was feeling extremely hot and her driver was a bit late in getting their car. This incident happened at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar bash last year.