Sandhya Mridul started her career with a small role in the TV show Banegi Apni Baat (1994). She rose to fame with her lead role in the show Koshish – Ek Aashaa, and later played pivotal roles in films like Saathiya, Page 3, Ragini MMS 2, and more. Earlier, this month, Sandhya on her Instagram posted about how she was told that if she doesn't get a boob job done, she won't be heroine material. Well, recently in an interview, she opened up about how she wore breast pads for Page 3 and Ragini MMS 2, and all that she went through in earlier days.

Sandhya in an interview with Hindustan Times made shocking revelations and it has made it to the headlines in entertainment news. The actress said that she told filmmakers she was not ready to change her body. Sandhya also revealed that she was told that she doesn't have boobs. The actress added, "For one film, they said, 'We love you but we need you to have big boobs for the character'." The actress further revealed that she told them to pad her up.

Sandhya revealed that for some scenes in Page 3 she wore breast pads and for Ragini MMS 2 she herself suggested that for her character, she should wear breast pads. "But you cannot tell me to get a boob job. For Ragini MMS it completely made sense to me," she added.

The actress made shocking revelations like she was told statements like ‘Aap bahar chalne ko tyaar nahi ho’, ‘chalo beer pila do’. She revealed this was another reason why she didn’t get enough work.

In the same interview, she went on to reveal that she had said no to Saathiya initially. She stated that when she met Yash Chopra he told her only she would do this role and she will be good at it. He later told her to meet the film’s director Shaad Ali who was sweet and later she agreed to do it and enjoyed it.