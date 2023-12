Renowned Bengali actress Sandipta Sen who is known for her notable performance in shows like Durga tied knot with longtime boyfriend Soumya Mukherjee. The wedding took place on December 7. Since the duo announced their engagement on social media on December 3, fans were waiting for the D Day. The wedding pictures are out and looks no less than a fairy tale.

Sandipta's traditional Bengali wedding

For her special day, the actress instead of going overboard with her wedding attire kept her look subtle and traditional. Sandipta ditched the heavy lehenga look and choose to embrace simplicity by wearing pink Banarasi saree. Her make up too was light and complimenting her attire. The golden jewelry donned by her gave the perfect Bengali bride vibes. Check out the wedding pictures below.

The who's who of Bengali industry attended the wedding. Celebrities like Srijit Mukherjee, Sohini Sarkar and others marked their presence. It is said that the Bengali delicacies at the wedding were so delicious that guests were in awe of the food.

On work front, Soumya Mukherjee is the CEO of Hoichoi while Sandipta has worked in various Bengali tv shows, films and web series. She was recently seen in film The Eken: Ruddhaswas Rajasthan. We wish the duo a lifetime of happiness and love for their newly married life.