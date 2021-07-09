Sangeeta Bijlani OPENS up on how she remained friends with ex Salman Khan; says, ' The love between your partners, never goes away'

Whenever we talk of the women in Salman Khan's life, Sangeeta Bijlani occupies a very special place. He was about to even get married to her, but things did not work out. But she is still good friends with him, and his family. This holds true for a couple of his other exes too. In an interview, she told ETimes that love does not end or fade away like people think it does. She says a connection always remains despite what is the end of an actual relationship. Sangeeta Bijlani told ETimes, "Connections don't break. Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Voot Select confirms digital premiere six weeks ahead of TV telecast - read details

The actress got married to former Indian cricketer and captain, Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. The marriage ended in 2010 when rumours of the cricketer being in a relationship with Jwala Gutta surfaced. Sangeeta Bijlani divorced him, and began living alone in Mumbai. She told the portal that connections did not just fade away like that. She said that she had evolved over time and put behind whatever issues she had.

She also said that she wants to venture in the digital space but wants to do a meaty role.