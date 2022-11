Ever since Sania Mirza has shared a cryptic note on her social media handles, rumours are rife that all is not well in her marriage with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Speculations suggested that Sania and Shoaib are contemplating divorce and it has left their fans pretty sad. Now, a close friend of the couple has revealed that Sania and Shoaib are officially divorced.

According to a news report in Inside Sport, the couple's close friend, who was part of Malik’s management team in Pakistan, confirmed the divorce and was quoted as saying, "Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”

India's tennis ace and winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles had recently announced that she would be retiring at the end of season. She is reportedly living separately and is co-parenting Izhaan. While the actual reason behind Sania and Shoaib's divorce is unknown, a report by DNA quoted Pakistani media saying that Shoaib cheated on Sania.

Their social media posts and cryptic captions suggest something is amiss. Sania recently shared an image with her son where she and Shoaib celebrated the little one's birthday. While Shoaib shared pictures of the occasion, Sania did not. Recently, Sania shared a note which said, "Where do broken hearts go?'' and it left their fans in a tizzy.

What caught everyone's attention was Shoaib's heartfelt post for his son which read, "When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may be not together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik. Baba & Mama love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018.