Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik married in 2010. However, recently, reports surfaced alleging that all is not well between the husband and wife duo. It is being said that both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been living separately for a while. Neither Sania nor Shoaib have reacted to the separation and divorce rumours. Sania has been sharing a cryptic post that has been adding to the speculations about her separation. Meanwhile, Sania's love life is in the discussion. Sania Mirza was linked to Shahid Kapoor once. Yes, you read that right.

Did Sania Miza date Shahid Kapoor?

A long time ago, around in 2010 or before, Shahid Kapoor and Sania Mirza took the Entertainment News by storm with their dating rumours. As per reports, it was said that Sania would drop by the sets of Shahid starrer Kaminey quite often. There were also reports of a waiter allegedly seeing Shahid Kapoor and Sania Mirza at a hotel in Bangalore. Shahid was linked with other actresses and even Sania was linked to a Telugu star. Shahid and Sania never talked about their dating rumours then.

What did Sania Mirza say about her dating rumours with Shahid Kapoor?

A couple of years ago, Sania Mirza appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. She was asked if she was never approached by the Hindi film boys. Sania said that it never happened. Karan prodded saying that he had heard about the rumours of her dating Shahid Kapoor. When asked Sania Mirza if they were true, she said, "I can't remember it was so long ago. It never happened as I travel so much."

Later, when Sania Mirza was given a choice to kill, marry and hook up with Shahid, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as options, Sania chose to marry Ranbir, hook-up with Ranveer and kill Shahid. It had set tongues wagging again.