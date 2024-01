Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been making headlines for the wrong reasons lately. The tennis ace and the former cricket captain, who got married in 2010 and have a son named Izhaan, are rumoured to be heading for a divorce after 12 years of marriage. What are the signs that indicate that their relationship is on the rocks? Here are some of the instances that have sparked the speculation. Also Read - Sania Mirza posts cryptic note on how marriages and divorces are equally hard after deleting all pics of Shoaib Malik from her Instagram

On January 17, 2024, Sania Mirza shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story, which read: "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

The post, which was originally by Healing Out Loud, seemed to hint at the difficulties that Sania was facing in her marriage and the possibility of a divorce. Many of her fans and followers wondered if she was trying to send a message to Shoaib or the public through her post.

Sania Mirza deletes all Shoaib Malik’s photos

Another sign that raised eyebrows was the fact that Sania Mirza deleted all the photos of Shoaib Malik from her Instagram account, where she has over 8 million followers. The only photo that remains is the one where they are seen with their son Izhaan at his swimming competition. Sania has also stopped liking or commenting on Shoaib's posts, which she used to do frequently before.

Shoaib Malik, who has over 2 million followers on Instagram, has also removed Sania Mirza's name from his bio, which earlier read: "Proud husband to @mirzasaniar". He has also deleted some of the photos with Sania, but not all of them.

Shoaib Malik’s alleged affair with Ayesha Omar

One of the reasons that is being cited for the rift between Sania and Shoaib is Shoaib's alleged affair with Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar. According to some reports, Shoaib and Ayesha got close after they did a photoshoot together in 2021, and have been dating ever since. Ayesha Omar, who is known for her role in the sitcom Bulbulay, has also been spotted wearing a ring that resembles Shoaib's wedding ring.

However, Ayesha Omar has denied the rumors and said that she and Shoaib are just friends and colleagues. She also said that she respects Sania Mirza and her family, and that the gossip was baseless and hurtful.

Shoaib Malik reacts to divorce rumours

While Sania Mirza has remained silent on the divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik has finally broken his silence and addressed the issue in an interview with Geo TV on Eid. He denied the reports and said that their marriage is still strong. He also said that they have been living separately due to their professional commitments and the pandemic, and that they have not released any statement about their separation.

He said: "Humey saath mey rehna ka time nahi mil raha (We don’t get much time to live together)." He further added: "When they (Sania and Izhan) went to perform Umrah I had commitments here and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she had commitments in IPL."

He also said that he and Sania belong to different countries and have their own commitments, and that people should understand and respect their privacy.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marriage has been under the scanner for a long time, and the recent rumours of their divorce have added more fuel to the fire. However, the couple has not confirmed or denied the rumours, and have maintained a dignified silence.