Sania Mira and Shoaib Malik divorce rumours have been making headlines since quite a time now. And this latest development only shows that the couple have parted their ways for good. Sania who is an active member on social media and loves to share little things with her fans and followers has deleted all the pictures of her hubby Shoaib Malik from her Instagram account. And this once again leads to strong speculation of the separation with Shoaib Malik. Also Read - Sania Mirza gets a warm welcome in Dubai from Shoaib Malik and friends; all well between the couple now? [Watch Video]

Shoaib Malik to removed the mention of being married to Sania Mirza from his Instagram bio. Earlier his bio he had a mention of his wife as a husband of a superwoman. Amid the constant rumours of getting divorced Shoaib was asked about it reportedly, to which he said," Khabre chal rahi hai, taluqat acche nahi hai (Rumours are going around that all's not well in the relationship). What do you want to say?". Also Read - Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce to Sonakshi Sinha engagement: These celeb publicity stunts left fans disgusted

Sania and Shoaib are parents of a baby boy Ishaan

Sania and Shoaib have a baby boy together and the Indian badminton player often keeps posting pictures of her with her beloved son and it shows he is her biggest strength. Izhaan was born in 2018 and he is the apple of eye of both his parents. Also Read - Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik divorce: Is this why the couple haven't broken silence as yet?

Shoaib Malik extra marital affair with Ayesh Omar led to separation?

It is also speculated that Shoaib was secretly dating Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar and hence this brought the difference in his relationship with wife Sania. However, Ayesha rubbished the rumours claiming that she would never involve herself with a married man.