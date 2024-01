Sania Mirza got separated from Pakistani former cricketer Shoaib Malik a few months ago. The couple’s separation news only came out after Shoaib Malik shared his third wedding pictures with Pakistani actress Sana Javed and left everyone stunned and how. Sooner Sania Mirza’s family shared a statement that revealed the tennis player has been departed from her husband Shoaib. Sania has been keeping herself busy and her Instagram posts say it all. She has been active on social media and is trying to live her life on her own terms. Also Read - This is how Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan is helping her cope up amid the divorce with Shoaib Malik

And just a while ago Sania dropped her first picture after ex-husband Shoaib Malik shared the pictures of him with his third wife. This latest picture of Sania is giving all the boss lady vibes and it shows that she is coping well. Also Read - Amidst Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik divorce; Ayesha Omar recalls nightmare of being linked with the former cricketer

Sania Mirza gave Khula to Shoaib Malik

As per reports claim that Sania Mirza took Khula from Shoaib Malik. As per Islam Khula means here the lady initiates a divorce gives all the money to her husband and takes her freedom from him. It is also claimed that Sania was extremely tired of Shoaib's extramarital affairs and hence decided to part ways. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 and 2018 they both welcomed their first born Izhaan Mirza Malik and now it is claimed that she has got custody of him.

Sania has maintained her stoic silence and her family requested the media to give her much-needed privacy. "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy. The Mirza Family & Team Sania".