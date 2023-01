Sania Mirza grabbed headlines recently when she bid a tearful adieu to her Grand Slam career in her last stint in Melbourne at the Aus Opens. And after the match, the Tennis champ went home to Dubai. And was given a very warm welcome by her friends and family members. And this time around, they managed to surprise Sania Mirza. And amongst the ones welcoming the Grand Slam champ home was also her husband, Shoaib Malik. The video of the same was shared by Sania Mirza on her Instagram handle. Also Read - Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce to Sonakshi Sinha engagement: These celeb publicity stunts left fans disgusted

Shoaib Malik and friends welcome Sania Mirza home

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for a long time now. They made news for their alleged separation. And now, it seems everything is back on track between them. Well, Shoaib Malik was there when they all welcomed Sania home in Dubai. In the video which Sania shared, we see her getting genuinely surprised on seeing everyone standing in the house with balloons and flowers. And amongst them is Shoaib Malik in a black tee with flowers. He greets her and says, "Welcome Home." Also Read - Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik divorce: Is this why the couple haven't broken silence as yet?

Sania Mirza thanked her friends and family for giving her such a warm welcome. She captioned the post saying, "When you come home to this and realize you have the best friends and family in the world," while thanking them for their love and efforts. Also Read - Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik, Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen and more celebrities who split when their kids were young

Watch the video of Sania Mirza's welcome in Dubai here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

All well between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik?

As per reports, Sania and Shoaib were living separately for a while. A couple of weeks ago, their separation reports went viral. It was alleged that Shoaib has been having an affair with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. The actress denied saying that they are friends and they respect each other. She had said that Shoaib is happily married to Sania and that she respects them both. Looking at the video and how Shoaib welcomed home, it seems they are on good terms. Reports stated that Shoaib and Sania were co-parenting their son.

Recently, Shoaib praised Sania for inspiring women to take up sports with her career in Tennis as she bid adieu to Grand Slam.