Tennis star Sania Mirza was seen today at an event in Mumbai. The lady chose a red dress with golden prints for the occasion. Sania Mirza teamed it up with a pair of golden pumps. The lady left her hair open in waves. Sania Mirza looked a little conscious but she posed nicely for the paparazzi. When they told her to pose at a certain spot, the lady said with a smile that they always had too many instructions. A netizen also said that she had somehow started behaving like Jaya Bachchan. Also Read - Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed shares pictures from their honeymoon; netizens react

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Sania Mirza makes first appearance after divorce announcement

This is her first appearance in public after making a public statement on her split. Everyone got a shock when Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed dropped their wedding pictures. The couple were massively trolled by netizens both in India and Pakistan. Now, they are on their honeymoon. Sania Mirza's father Imran said that she gave a Khula to Shoaib Malik some months back. They also requested the media to respect the privacy of the tennis player and her family. Sania has always been a private person who kept her marriage away from the limelight. Rumours of troubles in their marriage was doing the rounds from 2022. Model and actress Ayesha Omar found herself in the controversy as people linked up Shoaib Malik and her. Also Read - Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's son Izhaan mentally disturbed due to bullying in school? Pakistani journalist claims tennis ace told him so

Sania Mirza is seen at an event in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's shocking details revealed

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce was formalised some months back. A Pakistani journalist said that the cricketer met Sana Javed on the sets of a show and sparks instantly flew between them. He also said that the family of Malik does not support this marriage. They had flown down to Dubai and tried to make the couple reconcile. She has now returned to India with her son Izhaan. There were also reports of how Izhaan was mentally disturbed as he got bullied by kids in his school in Dubai. Also Read - Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce: BFF Ananya Birla drops a sweet message for the tennis ace who requests privacy