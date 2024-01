Tennis ace Sania Mirza's personal life is making news once again. From 2022, it was said that Shoaib Malik and she were headed for a split. Rumours were rife that the couple were having issues since a long time in their marriage. Sania Mirza was living in Dubai with their son, Izhaan with the cricketer. However, the couple did celebrate the birthday together along with her sister, Anam Mirza and her daughter Dua. The tennis ace wrote on her Instagram, "Happy birthday to the brightest star of our lives. No matter how dark it is around me, your smile makes it all better. I am so grateful to Allah for blessing me with you. Thank for showing me what unconditional love truly means. You have my heart forever my baby boy." Also Read - Breaking! Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik for Sony TV's Power Couple!

Sania Mirza deletes all pics with Shoaib Malik on her Instagram

The rumours died down after the couple made a joint appearance on The Mirza Malik Show. The player said he missed his wife during the Eid celebrations. But Sania Mirza rang in her birthday without him with Farah Khan Kunder, Ananya Birla and her mother in Dubai. After deleting all pics of Shoaib Malik, she has put up a cryptic Insta story on her feed. It reads how marriages and divorces are equally hard. The tennis player says that an individual has to choose his or her hard in life.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik marriage

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010. Their son Izhaan was born in 2018. The two prefer to live in Dubai. It was rumoured that Shoaib Malik was having an affair with model and actress Ayesha Omar. She said that they did a photoshoot in 2021 which led to the gossip about them dating. Ayesha Omar was trolled badly but people of both the nations. She later clarified that she is never into married men.