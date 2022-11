Sania Mirza and Shoaib Mallik’s relationship is under rocks and there have been a lot of reports doing the rounds of the couple heading towards separation. And now this cryptic post the ace tennis player has only added more fuel to the speculations of the rumours of her divorce. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah". Sania and Shoaib got married in April 2010 and even at that time, their wedding news created a huge controversy due to Shoaib being a Pakistani and Sania coming from India.

The time Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza announced getting married, they faced a lot of criticism as many questioned why is she getting married to a Pakistani and many claimed that this marriage won't work. And now after 12 years of their wedding, their divorce rumours have hit the headlines.

Recently the couple celebrated the birthday of their son Izhaan Mirza Malik's birthday in Dubai of which pictures were shared by the cricketer and not Sania. Ever since there has been news of Shoaib Malik cheating on Sania while he was shooting for a show spread like a wildfire on the internet in Pakistani media. While their fans are trying to understand if all is not going well between the couple through their cryptic post.

The speculation of their separation has been making headlines each day and even all the rumours Shoaib and Sania didn't come out and speak about it in public. And only if they are going to splitsville and it will leave their fans heartbroken. Sania is one of the most celebrated sportspersons in India as she has made India proud with her fantastic game and winning prestigious awards for her country.