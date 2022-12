Reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce have left their fans curious to know what's happening between the estranged couple. Though Sania and Shoaib have remained tight-lipped over their divorce rumours, their cryptic posts have been leaving everyone into a tizzy. The India's Tennnis star recently posted a picture of her pillars in life and there was no mention of Shoaib in her post. Also Read - Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Ace cricketers subtly rubbishes divorce rumours with his Instagram bio? [READ MORE]

Recently, Sania flew to Qatar to attend FIFA World Cup semi-final matches, where other Bollywood celebrities such as Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday were also spotted. Sania took to her Instagram to post a picture with her parents Imran Mirza and Nasima Mirza to wish them on their wedding anniversary. Her sister Anam Mirza was also seen in the frame. "Happy Anniversary to our pillars in life. May you have many more Mumma and Baba," she captioned the image. Also Read - Entertainment News Today: Nora Fatehi angrily walks out of Malaika Arora’s show; Navya Naveli Nanda-Siddhant Chaturvedi party together and more

Meanwhile, Shoaib has updated his Instagram bio which says, "Athlete, Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar, Father to One True Blessing." His bio raised eyebrows amid the rumours of his divorce with Sania. Earlier, the Pakistani cricketer had refused to comment on the ongoing rumours and told Geo TV, "It is our matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone." Also Read - Shoaib Malik shares talk show promo with Sania Mirza after calling divorce rumours as their personal matter

It is being said that Sania and Shoaib have some legal issues to sort out before finalising their alleged divorce. Reports have stated that both Sania and Shoaib have prior commitments as a couple for a TV show and they need to complete the shoot. After completing all the legal formalities, the couple can file for divorce.

As per the reports, Sania and Shoaib have been living separately for a long time and co-parenting their son Izhaan. Rumours suggest that Shoaib apparently cheated on Sania but none of the two have spoken about it openly.