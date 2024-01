Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik left everyone shocked as he announced his third wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. There were rumours of his separation from tennis star Sania Mirza. Soon, Sania's sister Anam Mirza issued a statement and broke her silence on the matter. The statement read that Sania and Shoaib have been divorced for a few months. She even wrote that Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. Anam even wrote that Sania wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead. Well, days after Shoaib and Sana's wedding, Sania shared the first picture on her Instagram. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Sania Mirza to marry again? Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed to have an unstable married life? Astrologer makes shocking predictions

In the picture, Sania is seen looking into the mirror and fans could not stay calm as they praised her beauty and elegance. Fans showered love on this photo. One user wrote, 'Reflection says two words - Class and respect', while another wrote, 'Strength and grace personified. Your resilience is truly commendable, Sania. Wishing you all the strength and happiness in this new chapter of your life'. Another user wrote, 'Glow after leaving toxic people'. Also Read - Amidst Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik divorce; Ayesha Omar recalls nightmare of being linked with the former cricketer

Have a look at Sania Mirza's post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Trending Now

Shoaib was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui, but the two parted ways soon. Later, he got married to Sania and they are parents to son Izhaan. Now, post-separation from Sania, Shoaib is happily married to Sana. There was news that Naeem Hanif has said that Sania told him over a phone call that Izhaan was mentally disturbed after the third wedding of the cricketer as he was bullied in school by his classmates and others who kept on asking him about the marriage. She even said that Izhaan did not wish to attend school any more.