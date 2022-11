Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have officially separated claims of their close friends, however, nothing concrete has come out yet. While the divorce news of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik has been doing the rounds for quite a time now and the couple has still chosen to keep their mum in public. While seems like Sania needed a fresh breath of air amid all this toxicity around her and hence she went for a walk in the fresh air and posted a picture of her walk in the park. The moment Sania posted this picture of her standing tall in the park, her fans rerouted their emotions and had thousand of questions if she is actually getting divorced from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

While Sania got a lot of love from Pakistani fans as well who openly claimed that no matter what is going on in her relationship with Shoaib and even if she gets separated they will always support her. Sania and Shoaib Malik's separation reason is said to be infidelity. It is reported that Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania with another woman by many Pakistani news channels and websites and hence they are heading for a divorce.

The last pictures of Sania and Shoaib were circulated on social media as they celebrated their son Ishaan Mirza Malik's birthday in Dubai. These birthday celebration pictures were shared by the Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik on his Instagram account and going by the images, they all look happy together. But what grabbed eyeballs was why Sania refrained from posting any pictures. We wonder if the couple will come out soon and announce their separation from their 12 years of marriage.