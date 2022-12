Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce saga has been ruling headlines for a few months now. Reportedly, a close friend confirmed that the couple has parted ways. Sania Mirza's cryptic post also added fuel to the fire. However, they are yet to officially announce anything. Neither Sania Mirza nor Shoaib Malik has reacted to divorce rumours. In between all of this, a show was launched called 'The Mirza Malik' show. Now, Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio has left everyone confused over their relationship status. Also Read - Entertainment News Today: Nora Fatehi angrily walks out of Malaika Arora’s show; Navya Naveli Nanda-Siddhant Chaturvedi party together and more

Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio grabs attention

Shoaib's Instagram bio reads, "Athlete, Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar, Father to One True Blessing." Now, fans are wondering if they have actually separated or not. Or whether they have mended their differences and are back to being a couple. The confusion can only be solved when Sania and Shoaib break their silence on the matter.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in the year 2010. They reportedly had a Hyderabadi Muslim ceremony and got married by Pakistani customs in Pakistan. They reportedly met in 2003 and it took them 6 long years to decide that they want to get married. They have a son together who currently is with Sania Mirza. During the lockdown, Sania Mirza had opened up on how she is in India while the cricketer is taking care of his mother in Pakistan. In her autobiography, Sania Mirza shared that he entered her life when she was going through tough time professionally. And also quoted, "People can date a person for years but break up as soon as they get married. Some people can date each other for a month and get married. We were lucky we found each other, decided quickly and felt the same way about one another."