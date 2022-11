The impending divorce of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik is making news all over. The news broke out a week back that the two might announce their separation soon. It seems troubles started brewing in their marriage since a year. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik met in 2003 and got married in 2010. Over the years, they have been an ideal couple. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik moved into villa a year back from their lavish flat in the Palm Jumeriah Islands. It seems they took the decision for their son, Izhaan. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are also supposed to make a TV appearance soon.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik fans feel it is Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar who is responsible for the split. She has been flooded with hate comments on her Instagram account. She did a bold photoshoot with cricketer Shoaib Malik a year back. People from India and Pakistan have literally cursed her for destroying the home and family life of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. They have said that she did not care for a small child who is not yet five years old.

Ayesha Omar has not responded to the negativity on social media. She is busy posting on social media. She is also a famous YouTuber. Ayesha Omar was present for the T20 World Cup which is being played in Australia. In the past, she has faced flak for her bold pictures. Her vacation pics from Samui in Thailand was a subject of discussion. Ayesha Omar once said that she has faced sexual harassment. She said that she will speak about it when she feels comfortable talking about it. Once, she danced in a backless choli and got hate for the same. Fans of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been mercilessly trolling her on social media. The situation is somewhat similar to that of Fatima Sana Shaikh after the split of Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan.