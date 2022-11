In a shocking turn of events a couple of days ago, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have reportedly parted ways. The two lovebirds who fell in love with each other and got married in 2010 hit rock bottom. For a while now, there were reports of everything not being well between the two lovebirds. There were also some cryptic posts that Sania Mirza shared which went viral online and just worked as fuel to the fire of their separation report. Both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have maintained a stoic silence on their split reports.

Sania Mirza caught Shoaib Malik cheating on her?

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik heading for divorce is the talk of the town and all over Entertainment News. There have been reports about Sania and Shoaib Malik living separately for a while. A DNA report said that media reports of Pakistan were full of trouble in Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's paradise. Reports further claimed that infidelity could be the reason behind Sania and Shoaib going their separate ways. It is said that Sania Mirza reportedly caught Shoaib Malik cheating on her. There is no confirmation about the same, however.

Sania and Shoaib celebrate their son's birthday

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed a baby boy in 2018. They recently celebrated his birthday in Dubai. Shoaib shared a couple of pictures on his gram, however, Sania skipped posting anything on her gram. Recently, Sania posted a picture with her son saying, 'The moments that get me through the hardest days.'

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik love story

Sania revealed that Shoaib Malik planned their first meeting. They met in Australia first in the city of Hobart. The Indian Tennis star revealed that she was going through a dark patch in her life when Shoaib entered her life. And within five months of dating each other, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot.