Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's marriage has reportedly hit rock bottom. There are several reports suggesting that they have parted ways. It all started with Sania Mirza making a post about 'hard times'. Rumours have it that they have gone on their separate ways and allegedly a cheating scandal is a cause behind their split. None of them have broken their silence on the recent reports. They have a son together Izhaan and there was a time when Sania Mirza had said that she wanted her family to be together.

When Sania Mirza spoke about family in times of Coronavirus

It was during the pandemic that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were living in two different countries. The Tennis star was in India with her son while Shoaib Malik was with his mother. In an interview with The Indian Express, Sania Mirza had described it as a difficult time as they were away from each other and Izhaan too was away from his father. She was quoted saying that she wants her family to be together again as it is not easy for either her or Izhaan to be away from Shoaib. Her quote read, "I am really looking forward to being back as a family again and being at the same place. It's really not been easy staying away from my husband and for Izhaan to stay away from his father. No amount of virtual video calls can do justice to actually meeting in person."

Sania Mirza had also mentioned that they are positive people and no matter the situation, she was happy that Shoaib was there for his elderly mother in times of Coronavirus.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's fans are really hoping that they sort out their differences and get back together. For more entertainment news, watch this space.