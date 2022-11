Another star couple seems to be headed for splitsville, and this one is possibly more shocking than other similar, recent splits as it's from the sports world, comprising two sporting legends of their respective countries. We're talking about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who've been happily married for several years now, but rumours of discord in their haven have just begun surfacing. It's all the more shocking because we're used to such occurrences in the film world, but rarely see something of this sort in the sporting community. So, what's the genesis of these reports of the tennis ace and multiple double grand-slam winner seeking a divorce from T20 World Cup winning Pakistani cricketer? Well, it appears that the latter cheating on his wife has led to it.

Sania Mirza shares cryptic post; fuels divorce rumours

Sania Mirza Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/BBKEztyCa6 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 6, 2022

Earlier, Sania Mirza shared a post on her Instagram story (view above...) that read: “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah,” with the same words also written in Urdu, leading her fans to wonder what's gone wrong. Reports then began spreading like wild fire on entertainment news channels and website that she might be looking to divorce Shoaib Malik, giving rise to further speculations among her fans, with several of them finally drawing a conclusion that her husband has possibly cheated on her. Check out their tweets below:

Rumor is spreading fast on the internet that all is not well btween #SaniaMirza & #ShoaibMalik & both are on their way to parting ways.

This all started aftr Sania keeps sharing posts about bad times on her social media these days.Nothing has been officially confirmed about these pic.twitter.com/TK6EG5S7k7 — Quratulain Baloch (@Paknewsisbest) November 7, 2022

All is not well between #SaniaMirza and #ShoaibMalik?

Internet is rife with their separation rumors and according to some sources Shoaib Malik has allegedly cheated on his wife during his show. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are considered one of the most loved and ... pic.twitter.com/UR0ubT5GJN — MonthlyAndazeJahan (jiddat group of publications) (@e_monthly) November 5, 2022

Malik cheated on Sania Mirza ?? — terriblysarcastic (@timtheadam) November 4, 2022

“The moments that get me through the hardest days.” Writes sania Mirza in caption. ? pic.twitter.com/Gl7xp8aKCR — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 6, 2022

Apparently shoaib malik cheated on sania mirza, wtf is happening bro ? pic.twitter.com/gCMGYK5QAe — Ibrahím? (@Greywolveshigh) November 4, 2022

Let's state for the record that all these reports and tweets are mere hearsay and that Sania Mirza's could end up being indicative of something else altogether.