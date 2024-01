The divorce of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik is making headlines all over. We know that the cricketer married Pakistani actress Sana Javed in a surprise ceremony. It was his third marriage, and second for the actress. She was earlier hitched to Umair Jaswal. Both Indian and Pakistani netizens are trolling Shoaib Malik for allegedly cheating on the tennis player. It seems sparks flew between Sana and Shoaib when they met on the sets of a reality TV show. Senior Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif of Samaa TV has been making some sensational claims on the matter. Here is the latest... Also Read - Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce: BFF Ananya Birla drops a sweet message for the tennis ace who requests privacy

Sania Mirza's son Izhaan mentally disturbed due to split

Naeem Hanif has said that Sania Mirza told him over a phone call that Izhaan was mentally disturbed after the third wedding of the cricketer. He was bullied in school by his classmates and others who kept on asking him about the marriage. It seems he did not wish to attend school any more. Now, Sania Mirza has returned with him to Hyderabad, India. The couple were living in Dubai but now she is in India. He was enrolled in a school there. Her father said that she gave him a Khula which is an unilateral divorce. Also Read - Sania Mirza drops her FIRST picture after Shoaib Malik's third marriage with Sana Javed

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik marital woes since 2022

Reports of issues in their marriage first came up in 2022, and many said they were headed for a split. The name of model Ayesha Omar also came up as the third woman in the matter. But Omar denied being in a relationship with a married man. Later, they made an appearance on The Mirza Malik show. Sania Mirza had celebrated her birthday alone in Dubai with Farah Khan Kunder and Ananya Birla. Shoaib Malik's family did not approve his third marriage with Sana Javed.

We have to see if Sania Mirza came forward and gives a statement to negate such gossip. Wild speculations about Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's life is also doing rounds on Reddit.