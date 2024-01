Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik who was earlier married to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza got married for the third time to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Their dreamy wedding pictures received mixed reactions on social media. In an interview with Koimoi, astrologer Pandit Jagganath Guruji 2022 predicted that Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza would get separated. This was said due to the interference of a third person in their relationship. Well, the prediction turned out to be true and Sana Javed was identified as the third person in their relationship. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Amidst Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik divorce; Ayesha Omar recalls nightmare of being linked with the former cricketer

Well, recently Panditji said that the alignment of Sania Mirza's Sun and Saturn indicates a bright future. He also said that there is a concern in her love life due to an unstable Venus. He even said that this will cause her mental well-being and can also give her anxiety. He even added that the strong influence of her Sun and Saturn assures that Sania will rise above all challenges and will have good self-control. He even spoke about her marriage and said that due to the alignment of Venus in the next 2-3 years, there are chances that she might have a second marriage, but the decision will take time to materialise. Also Read - Amidst Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik's divorce, old interview of the cricketer claiming to love women from all over the globe goes viral

Shoaib Malik - Sana Javed's wedding

Panditji even said that there might be an instability marital relationship between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed. Due to their Mars, there is a hint that the two might overthink and there might be problems in their relationship over the next 3-5 years. He even said that the couple should be cautious about addressing internal issues as this is a possible threat to their relationship.

Shoaib was allegedly dating Pakistani actress Sana Javed while he was still married to Sania. Earlier Sana married singer Umair Jaswal in the year 2020, but parted ways in November 2023. Shoaib married Sana in a private ceremony on 19 January 2024 at her home in Karachi.