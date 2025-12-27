Sanjay Bangar's daughter Anaya Bangar celebrates FIRST birthday after transition, VIRAL video shows...

Anaya Bangar recently marked a truly incredible and emotional milestone. Yes, it was her first birthday after transition. And honestly, this wasn’t just about getting a year older. It was clearly a celebration of how far she has come. Anaya Bangar is popular for being bold, vocal about LGBTQ+ issues. Anaya's birthday this year was a beautiful reminder of all the achievements she has had so far. The celebration itself was high on love and victories. It became even more special because she got to spend the day with her family and close friends.
Anaya Banger shared a video of herself cutting the birthday cake, which went viral pretty soon. Fans rushed to the comment section to wish a happy birthday to her. One user commented, “Happy birthday to Anaya. Stay in peace and happy forever. I wish your cricket career would be kicked off soon,” while another wrote, “Happpppy birtbdayyy and merrry Christmas.” She also shared glimpses of the event, with one post featuring her friends and family. The list of people at her party included her father, Sanjay Bangar. Anaya seemed confident and at ease while spending time with her family. From cutting the cake to having fun family time, every single instance was symbolic of joy and happiness. It was evident from this celebration how much importance family support, in terms of love, can mean to someone going through personal experiences, such as Anaya. This day was a sign of acceptance, unity, and new beginnings.
Sanjay Bangar’s support
One of the most endearing aspects of the celebrations is the fact that the father, Sanjay Bangar, has been very supportive of the event. He is a very popular face associated with the Indian cricket team, having played for the country 12 times in Test matches and 15 times in One-Day Internationals, among others. He has been associated with the team as the batting coach and has been the coach for the Royal Challenger Bangalore team of the Indian Premier League and the coaching team for the Indian team during the tour of Zimbabwe, apart from being the Head of Cricket Development for the Punjab Kings side for the start of the IPL 2024 season.
What does this birthday mean?
With the beginning of her new year, this particular birthday will be a part of her memory forever.
