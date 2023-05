Talking about Indian cinema, Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis was a legendary actress renowned for her phenomenal work. Unfortunately, she passed away at a young age after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The actress, who married Sunil Dutt, passed away on May 3, 1981, and today marks her 42nd death anniversary. Sanjay Dutt who is known for his tough guy image is actually vulnerable and emotional. The actor and his sister Priya Dutt remembered their mother Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary. Also Read - Sooraj Pancholi, Rhea Chakraborty, Raj Kundra and more Bollywood celebrities who were entangled in serious court cases

took his Instagram handle to share a lovely vintage picture with his late mother. He missed maa as he shared the picture and is forever grateful for the lessons she taught him. He also mentioned that her love and warmth continue to guide him every day. The unseen picture shared is an adorably candid moment of young Sanjay Dutt with his mother and sister. In the photo, cute Sanju Babu looks into the camera while is looking at her daughter who is crying. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan team up for an ad; Bollywood father-son duos who worked together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Priya Dutt also paid tribute with a heartfelt post on social media. She shared a montage video of some of her throwback family pictures featuring mother Nargis Dutt, father , and siblings Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Dutt. She penned a sweet emotional note and added it as a first clip followed by flashback memories. In the video, we see happy moments of the Dutt family. Priya is not associated with the film business like her parents and brother. She is an Indian politician and social worker. Also Read - Karan Johar, Sunny Leone and more celebs who are parents to twins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Dutt Roncon (@priyadutt)

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Shameshara also starring . He will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil movie titled Leo. Reportedly he will play a villain after impressing the audience with his fierce role in Yash starrer KGF 2. He also has Ghudchadhi with in the pipeline.