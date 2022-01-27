Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty to team up after 12 years for a comedy – Read Deets

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty have worked together in many films like Dus, Dus Kahaniyaan, Kaante, Rakht, Kaante, No Problem and others. The 2010 release No Problem was their last film together and now, reportedly, after 12 years, the two will be teaming up for a comedy movie. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will be directed by Samir Karnik who had directed Yamla Pagla Deewana. It also stars Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Also Read - JP Dutta keen to make Border 2, 3 and 4 with Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty but this ROADBLOCK stands in his way? [EXCLUSIVE]

A source told the portal, "It's an out and out comedy set in North India. Both Sanjay and Suniel will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi whereas the details of Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaaved Jaaferi's characters been kept under wraps for now."

Reportedly, the movie will be produced by Viacom 18 and Sanjay Dutt. The source further said, "Sanjay Dutt too is one of the producers. It will be made by Sanjay Dutt, Viacom 18 in association with multiple other producers. The pre-production work is in progress and the makers intend to take the film on floors by summer 2022. They will be shooting it at real locations of Punjab. The shooting spots are in the process of being locked."

Sanjay Dutt has multiple films lined up. He will be seen in movies like Prithviraj, Shamshera, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and Toolsidas Junior. Prithviraj was slated to release this month, but it got postponed due to the pandemic. Shamshera will hit the big screens on 18th March 2022, and K.G.F: Chapter 2 is scheduled to release on 14th April 2022.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in the Telugu film Ghani which is slated to release on 18th March 2022.