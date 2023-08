Sanjay Dutt has joined the list of Bollywood actors who are now busy with back-to-back projects in the South cinema. Sanjay Dutt's acting career has taken an exciting turn, and he is thoroughly enjoying this phase. While Bollywood projects are part of his repertoire, he has also ventured into South Indian cinema, making his debut in Sandalwood and now gearing up for his Kollywood debut alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the film Leo. The recently released teaser of his character Antony Das has taken the internet by storm and audiences in the south cannot wait to watch Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay together on the big screen. Also Read - Double iSmart: Sanjay Dutt is menacing in first-look poster, fans call him ‘pan Indian villain’

Among the array of significant projects, Sanjay Dutt is also set to make his Telugu debut in Double iSmart, starring opposite Ram Pothineni. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, will once again showcase Dutt in an antagonist role.

Even in Tollywood, the veteran actor is set to create a stir with the movie Double iSmart, for which he has been offered a substantial salary. As per the sources, the actor is getting paid Rs 15 crore for his role in Double iSmart, which is currently underway in Mumbai.

With his inclusion, the movie has already generated considerable excitement, and reportedly, the Agneepath actor has been offered generous remuneration for his part. It's worth mentioning that Dutt has allocated 60 days for the shoot, making him one of the most expensive Bollywood actors to be featured in a Tollywood production.

The resurgence of Dutt's career came with the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2, where he received accolades for his portrayal of a villain. Despite the mixed response to his subsequent releases like Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera, Dutt's performances garnered praise from critics and audiences alike. Looking ahead, he has an intriguing cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and confirmed roles in Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3.