like many other Bollywood stars has his own set of superstitions. It is a known fact that many of our A-Listers have pandits, astrologers, spirituals experts at their beck and call to help out with issues. Sanjay Dutt is known for his fleet of luxury cars, and he keeps on adding to his collection every now and then. So far, he was obsessed with name plates of 4545 which sums upto to the number 9. As we know, the number 9 is associated with the world of entertainment. But Sanjay Dutt has now decided to go for a new number combo on the advice of his astrologer. Also Read - Before Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and more stars who made Bad look Good

A source told Pinkvilla, "Baba's astrologer adviced him to change the number from 4545 to 2999. It will help him personally and professionally as well." His last movie was a dud at the box office. He was trolled badly for playing an antagonist who was a Pandit. Hindu majority groups raised objection to the Tripund Tilak on him as seen in Shamshera. A source told Pinkvilla that he has booked a new luxury Mercedes that should soon come to his garage. But this time it is a new number for the star. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and more Bollywood stars who CLASHED with themselves at the box office – here's how their movies performed

Sanjay Dutt's birthday is July 29, so the new number of 2999. He began work on from January 29, 2017 signifying the start of a new life from that year. He has a Ferrari 599, two-seater Audi R8 and a Porsche SUV. All of them have number plates of 45 45. After Maanyata delivered his twins, Shahraan and Iqra he gifted her a Rolls Royce Ghost which came with the number plate of 45 45. Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi and more Bollywood actors who became friends after working together in a film

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt was liked as Adheera in Yash's KGF 2. But Shamshera that had Ranbir Kapoor - Vaani Kapoor was rejected by the audience.