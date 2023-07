It is Khalnayak of the Hindi film industry, Sanjay Dutt's birthday today. And Sanju Baba clocks 64 years today. He is one of the most loved actors in the country and has faced a lot in his personal and professional life. Sanjay Dutt has battled a lot of things in her personal life, from heartbreaks to drug abuse and more. He found his love in Maanayata Dutt and they got married in 2008. They have been going stronger than ever now. And his wife, Maanayata has penned an adorable birthday video post to wish the Shamshera and KGF 2 actor. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt to Shah Rukh Khan: Superstars who have overcome huge tragedies in their personal life

Sanjay Dutt gets a heartfelt birthday wish from Maanayata

Maanayata Dutt shared an adorable video of herself with the birthday boy Sanjay Dutt to wish him on his birthday. In the video, we see countless selfies and pictures of the Bollywood celebrity couple. From events to their home pictures, hugs and kisses and more. It's one of the sweetest videos one would come across today. Along with the video, Maanayata penned a heartfelt note. She calls Sanjay, her 'bestest half' and says that words are not enough for her to appreciate all that he does for her. She thanks him for being him and being so amazing. She wishes nothing but the best for him "May you have an amazing year ahead and wish you create many more inspiring benchmarks! Feel incredibly blessed to be a part of your beautiful life stay blessed," writes Maanayata in the caption. The post is going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's list of friends and foes in Bollywood will leave you zapped

Watch the beautiful video shared by Maanayata for Sanjay Dutt on his birthday here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for Maanayata

Just 7 days ago, Maanayata celebrated her birthday. And then, Sanjay Dutt had posted a heartfelt note for his dear wife. He had thanked her for being in his life and for being his support system. Sanjay also thanked her for giving him two beautiful kids, Shahraan and Iqra. Sanjay heaped praises for standing like a rocky by his side and always picking him up when he would fall. "I am a lucky man to have you as my wife in my life," he wrote in the lengthy post. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt and his tragic relationships with wife, father, daughter and more that broke his heart several times

Watch the video post of Sanjay for Maanayata here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

On the work front, Sanjay has Ghudchadi, Double Ismart in the pipeline.