Among the new reality TV shows launched either on television or OTT, the one that seems most interesting is Case Toh Banta Hai on Amazon Prime, which has been grabbing attention for its unique concept, quirky flavour and hilarious format. The show, featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma, social media fame Kusha Kapila and comedian Paritosh Tripathi amongst others puts its celebrity guests on the spot with idiosyncratic questions and situations, deriving funny outcomes and replies. The latest to appear on the reality show was Sanjay Dutt, who had to choose between Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal for the Khal Nayak remake.