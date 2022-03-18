Sanjay Dutt meets former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai; picture goes viral

A picture of with former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf has taken the internet by storm. It is being said that the actor accidentally met Musharraf in Dubai. In the picture, Musharraf is seen sitting in a wheelchair while Sanjay is seen pointing towards something during his interaction. It is not known when and how they met but people are not happy with the actor's picture with Musharraf who was the army chief of Pakistan during the 1999 Kargil War with India. Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey actor Arshad Warsi calls Circuit a stupid role: 'I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanjay Dutt'

Many Twitter users have been expressing their disappointment over the picture. One user commented, "#SanjayDutt met in #Dubai with Fmr #Pakistan Army General #PervezMusharaf who was responsible for #KargilWar Wondering if the security agencies know about what the whole meeting was all about Also #ArunachalPradesh Govt must remove him as state's brand ambassador if not done yet."

Another user tweeted, "This moron Sanjay Dutt meets Musharraf in Dubai . Such a shameless guy and anti national no 1 . Did he forget that Musharraf has blood in his hands of all those soldiers who lost their life in Kargil War." And there were several other people who couldn't unsee the viral picture.

#SanjayDutt met in #Dubai with Fmr #Pakistan Army General #PervezMusharaf who was responsible for #KargilWar

Wondering if the security agencies know about what the whole meeting was all about

Also #ArunachalPradesh Govt must remove him as state's brand ambassador if not done yet pic.twitter.com/YTU0SjXXXk — Gautam Aggarwal ?? (@gauagg) March 17, 2022

This moron Sanjay Dutt meets Musharraf in Dubai . Such a shameless guy and anti national no 1 . Did he forget that Musharraf has blood in his hands of all those soldiers who lost their life in Kargil War . — (@khareanubhav) March 18, 2022

Remember.. You shouldn't do mistakes that invites controversy and puts you in big big..trouble like this man is doing.

Sanjay Dutt couldn't find a better person than Pervez Musharraf in UAE to gossip and share his a- k four ty seven stories.. I guess. pic.twitter.com/FMDBOopkLv — Manu Arorra?️ (@manu_arorra) March 17, 2022

Musharraf has been facing several legal cases. He left for the UAE in 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.