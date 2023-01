Back in 2020, while shooting for Shamshera Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. Recently he opened up about his struggle and battle against the disease. He revealed that he wished to choose death over treatment. However, he later recovered and resumed work. Read on to know why he thought to end his life instead fighting cancer. Also Read - Prabhas starrer Adipurush to be pushed further? His film with Maruthi to see entry of THIS big Bollywood star?

Sanjay Dutt attracted lung cancer when filming for Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor. He continued to work and also shot action scenes in KGF 2 during the treatment. Dutt said that he was not properly informed about the cancer news as he did not have any family members by his side. He also mentioned that he has a history of cancer in his family.

During a recent event, Sanju revealed that he told his sister after being diagnosed with cancer he doesn't want chemotherapy. He preferred death over treatment recalling the cancer history of his family. His mother Nargis died of pancreatic cancer and his wife Richa Sharma passed because of brain cancer.

The actor shared the struggles and challenges he underwent during the treatment. Sanjay first suffered back ache and was treated with hot water bottle and was given pain killer till the day when faced problems in breathing. Later he was randomly informed that he has cancer and no one from his family was around.

Looking back at his family death history due to cancer Sanjay preferred to die. His wife was in Dubai so his sister was by his side and he told her if the result would be death then he rather wishes to die than take treatment. “I don't want to take chemotherapy. If I'm supposed to die, I will just die but I don't want any treatment."

Sanjay Dutt last appeared in Shamshera and KGF 2. Next, he is said to play an antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67. He will also be seen alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, and Sunny Deol in Baap.