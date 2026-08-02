Sanjay Dutt says Bollywood has become more cut-throat, industry lacks togetherness

Explore what actor Sanjay Dutt had to say about Bollywood being cut-throat here. The actor also compared Bollywood to Hollywood, saying that this industry lacks togetherness.

Sanjay Dutt says Bollywood has become more cut-throat

Bollywood isn’t as happy-go-lucky as we see in movies or even award shows. Actor Sanjay Dutt just talked about how Bollywood is cut-throat. Dutt started acting in 1981 with his debut film Rocky, and he has had a career spanning over four decades. With several successful films to his credit, the actor has seen the industry evolving as the years passed by.

Sanjay Dutt recently was seen reflected on his 45-year journey in Bollywood and opened up about how the film industry has changed over the years. The Dhurandhar actor spoke to Dr D Nageshwar Reddy on AIG Hospitals' YouTube channel, taking a trip down memory lane and seeing the changes that have happened in Bollywood over the years.

Sanjay Dutt on Bollywood becoming more cut-throat

In the interview with DR Reddy, Sanjay looked back at the early years of his career. The actor feels that the film industry used to operate with a stronger sense of community earlier. Sanjay said, “When I started, the industry felt like a family. Everyone was together, everyone was helping one another. Now it’s become much more cut-throat, much more competitive. It's sad, but I hope it comes back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Sanjay further went on to compare Bollywood’s unity with that of Hollywood. The Aakhri Sawal actor believes that the industry bodies and artists stand together more strongly in Hollywood. Sanjay went on to say, “In Hollywood, everybody is together, they are friends. It's competitive, but it's very healthy. Over there, everyone is very united. “

He continued, “The actors are together, the writers are together. There are industry bodies that support everyone. Even at the Oscars, there's so much togetherness. Whenever an actor goes up to receive an award, there’s no jealousy. You can genuinely see everyone celebrating each other. It’s beautiful.”

Sanjay was recently spotted reuniting with his longtime friend and superstar Salman Khan. The two have met on the occasion of celebrating Sanjay Dutt’s birthday. On Saturday, Salman took to Instagram to share a picture that gave fans a glimpse of his warm bond with Sanjay Dutt. Later, Salman shared two adorable photos of the stars reuniting. Salman and Sanjay were seen hugging each other in these viral photos. This brotherly bond of these two decently melted the hearts of fans worldwide. In the pictures, Salman and Sanjay shared a tight hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On the work front, we will get to see Sanjay reprise his iconic role as Ballu in Khalnayak Returns. The actor announced this new film in April of this year. It is going to be a ‘fresh interpretation’ of the 1993 original.

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