Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt says people have been 'judging' her since the day she took her first breath

's daughter , who is a practising psychotherapist in USA, recently conducted a Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, where she revealed how she deals with the people, who are judgemental. When a user asked that how she deals with people, who judged her all the time, she replied, "I've had people judging me since the day I took my first breath lol it comes with the family name, unfortunately."

"When dealing with highly judgemental people, don't take it personally. When people are feeling down, unhappy, lost, and disconnected from themselves and the world around them, they begin to project their own darkness onto the people they interact with. They start judging the world around them," said the star kid.

Sharing her advice of appreciating the contrast, she added, "Haven't you noticed? It's when we are unhappy with ourselves and our lives that we begin to judge, blame, and criticize those around us. Nobody does this when they are happy. Treat everyone with respect, love, and compassion, including those (who) judge and criticize you harshly, not necessarily because they deserve it, but because you do. Appreciate the contrast. Silently thank them for the many lessons they are now teaching you and allow them to make you better, not bitter."

Trishala had grabbed the headlines, when she spoke about her toxic relationship this year, where she said, "This guy I was ‘dating’ a few years ago & I put the word ‘Dating’ in quotes because I was basically dating myself, he never gave a sh*t lol but I had to convince this guy why it would be such a good idea to be together. I remember saying I would ‘give him a week’ to ‘think about it,’" she said, adding, "He treated me like trash."