Sanjay Dutt is one of the most renowned and respected actors of Bollywood. Apart from his professional commitments, Sanjay Dutt has always been in news for his personal life. Be it his legal battles or love story with current wife Manyata Dutt. However, it's his relationship with daughter Trishala Dutt which has always been the center of attention. Trishala is Sanjay and Richa Sharma's daughter. Sanjay's first marriage was with actress Richa Sharma who sadly passed away in 1996 from a brain tumor. Trishala resides in US and has always been away from limelight. A recent act done by Trishala for his father's fans has caught everyone's attention.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt's kind gesture towards his dad's fans

Sanjay Dutt has often stated that he was a very strict father to Trishala. As he was a first-time dad when Trishala was born, he didn't have any idea how to handle a child. He shared that he wanted to marry off Trishala at a younger age and also threatened to break her legs if she even thinks of joining Bollywood. Sanjay deliberately kept Trishala out of the limelight. Trishala stays in US with her maternal grandparents. However, over the year the father daughter bond has certainly improved with Sanjay releasing that he should not have been too strict with Trishala.

Sanjay often visits Trishala in US where the father daughter duo spends quality time. It so happened that a fan of Sanjay Dutt messaged Trishala on Instagram requesting her to share an image of the former. Trishala without any starry qualms adhered to the fans request and shared the below image.

In 2019, Trishala Dutt lost her long-time boyfriend. She herself announced the news on her social media handle. Although she never revealed her boyfriend's identity and the cause of his death she did pen down a long emotional note on her Instagram. Check out the post below.