Sanjay Dutt is a doting dad to his three kids, Trishala, Iqra and Shahraan. His eldest child is away from the world of Bollywood, and works in the US as a psychotherapist. Sanjay Dutt is now spending some quality time with the family abroad. Trishala Dutt has taken to social media to post a pic with Shahraan Dutt. Both of them are twinning in deep blue. We can see that the little one looks like a small version of the KGF 2 star. Sanjay Dutt had the same face cut, eyes and gaze when he was younger. Trishala Dutt has her father's sharp jawline as well.

Sanjay Dutt's eldest daughter Trishala is born to his late wife, Richa Sharma. She was raised in the US by her grandparents. While Sanjay Dutt was away working in Mumbai, he kept in touch with her. The father and daughter duo have bonded as she grew up. Even Maanayata Dutt is quite close to Trishala.

It seems Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala did get some offers from Bollywood but she was not keen to take them up. The young lady said she treasures the quietness that comes with the life of a non-celebrity. Trishala Dutt also has a degree in makeup.

His twin kids, Iqra and Shahraan have their own Instagram page. The account is managed by their mother. Shahraan also has 50K followers. The macho star said his only wish is that his kids are passionate about what they do in life. As of now, the kids live in Dubai. Maanayata Dutt started her own business, which clicked. Sanjay Dutt said his children love it there and he visits them whenever he can. The family moved there before the first lockdown. The twins look very much like their dashing dad.