In an extremely sad and shocking turn of events, Torbaaz filmmaker Girish Malik's son Mannan, 17, passed away on Holi. It seems he fell from the fifth floor of his apartment. The incident happened in Andheri. As per The Times Of India, Mannan fell off from the fifth floor but the whole details have not emerged so far. It seems he went to play Holi and got back home in the afternoon. The boy was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital but he could not survive the injuries. Girish Malik's partner Puneet Singh confirmed the news to the paper but said he could not divulge more details on what exactly happened as everyone was too shaken.

Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra told the paper that he is saddened to know about the incident and informed Sanjay Dutt as well. The superstar is also in grief. He further said, "We are shocked beyond words. I had met Mannan a couple of times along with Girish during the making of Torbaaz and found him to be very talented and a boy of promise." He said he was praying for Girish Malik and his family to recover from this shocking and irreversible loss.

Torbaaz was released directly on Netflix in 2020. The movie also starred Nargis Fakhri. He made his debut with the film, Jal in 2013.