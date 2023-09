Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has been quite vocal in his praise for Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan. He has now spoken about how it is too early to celebrate the revival of Bollywood. The filmmaker said that while big films like Jawan and Gadar 2 have brought relief to exhibitors, the industry will really revive when small and mid-budget films also draw in audiences to theatres. He said that hardly 5-6 shoots of films happen in Film City nowadays whereas in pre-pandemic era, there would be 50 shoots happening. He said actors are sitting at home, and there is a sense of gloom in the offices of producers. Also Read - Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan to rule box office in 2023 with TOP 3 highest-grossing films?

Audiences only going for starry films like Pathaan, Jawan

Sanjay Gupta said that after watching Pathaan he was a worried man. He said a producer needs to splurge a minimum of Rs 200 crores to make a big spectacle movie like that. He said the producer also needs to rope in top faces from the industry. He said even a romance like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was a big budget affair with top stars. Sanjay Gupta said audience would be really back when a combination of films would start doing well in the theatres. The filmmaker said nowadays producers start congratulating one another if a film gets an opening of Rs 4-5 crores, and Rs 75 crores lifetime is declared as superhit.

Sanjay Gupta terms this phase as Char Din Ki Chaandni

Sanjay Gupta said that there is nothing to celebrate. He said that exhibitors knew the dull phase would return in a couple of weeks. He stated that there is no profit for the industry with the successes of Gadar 2 and Jawan. He said the only people making money are those who have invested in the project. But Gupta lauded Shah Rukh Khan for his passion for his work and films. He said that King Khan never prioritized his earnings from movies. Shah Rukh Khan tells producers to invest in the film rather than paying his market value. He said he was courageous to back a project from Atlee.

Sanjay has also called him a man with a spine. He said Indian audiences are skipping every film which they feel they can see on OTT. It is only the big spectacle event movies from big stars that draw in crowds.